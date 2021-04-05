Baseball: Centerburg knocks off Northmor, 11-6

Centerburg handed Northmor its first defeat of 2021, an 11-6 setback in Knox-Morrow Athletic Conference baseball action on Monday.

The Trojans (4-2, 1-0 KMAC) jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning, but the Golden Knights rallied to take a 4-3 lead after their turn at bat in the second. Centerburg came back with a run to tie the game in the home half of the second and then took the lead for good in the third, outscoring Northmor 2-1 in the frame to grab a 7-5 advantage.

Northmor (4-1, 0-1 KMAC) cut the deficit to 7-6 with a single run in the top of the fourth, but Centerburg sealed its win with two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning and two more in the home half of the sixth inning.

Dakota Baer paced the Centerburg offense by going 4-for-4 with three runs scored and an RBI. Dalton Hall, Isiah Reynolds, and Ian Amy each had a pair of RBI for the Trojans. Hall, Amy, and Trey Kendrick scored two runs apiece. Reynolds had two hits.

Joe Tepper was the starting pitcher for Centerburg and picked up the win. He worked four innings and gave up six runs (four earned) on eight hits. Tepper recorded three strikeouts and issued four walks.

For the Golden Knights, Andrew Amrose went 2-for-3 and scored two runs. Pierce Lower went 2-for-3, scored a run, and drove in a run. Garrett Corwin was 2-for-4. Max Lower, Griffin Workman, and Marcus Cortez each scored a run. Max Lower had two RBI. Preston Harbolt and Cortez each drove in a run.

Grant Bentley was the starting pitcher and took the loss for Northmor. He pitched three innings and gave up eight runs (four earned) on eight hits. He struck out two batters and walked one.

The Golden Knights and Trojans will square off again on Wednesday at Northmor. First pitch is scheduled for 5:15 p.m.

