Softball: Cardington and Highland victorious in non-league contests

Cardington scored in all five innings of an 11-1 win at Ben Logan on Saturday.

The Lady Pirates tallied 12 hits in earning the non-league decision. Riley Burchett homered twice in the contest, while Hailee Edgell finished with two doubles and a single, Genevieve Longsdorf tallied a double and single and Emalee Artz added a double. Dana Bertke recorded three singles on the day.

Longsdorf was the pitcher of record for the Pirates, striking out seven, walking two and giving up three hits in going the distance.

Highland Scots

Highland would pick up a win over Clear Fork on Friday by an 11-10 margin. The Scots trailed 8-3 after four innings, but scored two in the fifth and five in the sixth to tie things at 10. One run in the seventh inning on an Audrey Robinson double would then propel them to victory.

Stevie Asher earned the win in relief of Madison Peoples. Robinson tallied two doubles, while Adyson Landefeld added a double. Haven Farson had a double among three hits and Savannah Fitzpatrick had two hits, including a home run.

