Baseball: Highland, Cardington victorious over weekend

Highland edged Madison by a 3-1 count in a Friday afternoon game. They scored once in the first and fourth innings to take a 2-0 lead and were able to hold on for the win.

Wyatt Groves earned the win, striking out five in three innings. Owen Mott, Cooper Merckling and Blake Jodrey pitched in relief, striking out six in four innings. The team finished with four hits, including a double and single by K.J. Johnson.

Cardington Pirates

Cardington picked up a pair of wins at Ridgedale on Saturday.

They won the first game 15-10 after a six-run sixth inning put them on top for good in a back-and-forth game.

The team got 16 hits, with Trey Brininger having two doubles and two singles and Avery Harper providing a five-hit outing. Joe Denney added a double and single and Sam McKee had a double. A.J. Hall finished with two hits. Brininger got the win in relief of Nate Hickman and Denney. The three combined to strike out seven, walk nine and give up seven hits.

The Pirates then won 29-4 in the second game, scoring 11 in the first inning and never looking back.

Brininger finished with a home run and two doubles, while Dillon Minturn added a homer in his three hits. Kaiden Beach tallied two doubles and both Harper and Jacob Brown had a double and single. Hall had three hits, while McKee recorded two. Minturn also earned the win, as he and Hall combined to strike out five and surrender seven hits.

