A handful of local girls’ basketball players received All-Ohio mention when the DIvision III and IV teams were named.

In Division III, Cardington junior Beth Hardwick was a special mention selection, while junior teammate Dana Bertke was named honorable mention. Mount Gilead senior Holly Gompf also was an honorable mention pick. Northmor’s Lexi Wenger, a junior, made the Division IV All-Ohio team as a special mention selection.

Information received from the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association.

