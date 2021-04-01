MG baseball edges Lucas in wild one

By Rob Hamilton

Mount Gilead outlasted Lucas on Wednesday in a wild 20-19 contest hosted by the Indians.

Lucas took a 11-8 lead with a five-run fourth and still was up 19-16 going into the bottom of the seventh. However, MG tallied four runs in that inning to finish on top by one.

The Indians finished with 12 hits in the game. Owen Blanton finished with four of them, including a double; while Nick Garvey and Jonny Martinez both added two. Martinez also earned the win in relief of Carson VanHoose. The duo combined to strike out six, walk nine and give up 22 hits.

Cardington Pirates

Cardington couldn’t quite pull off the comeback against Fairfield Christian on Wednesday in dropping a 15-13 contest.

The Pirates gave up five in the top of the first and surrendered six in the fourth to find themselves facing a 15-6 deficit. While they got three in the bottom of the fourth, one in both the fifth and sixth and two more in the seventh, they weren’t quite able to erase that deficit.

Offensively, Joe Denney had a triple, double and single. Dillon Minturn had two doubles and two singles, while Jacob Brown had two doubles and a single. Trey Brininger finished with a double and two singles and Luke Goers had a double and single. Also, Avery Harper had three hits and Nate Hickman added two.

Four pitchers combined to strike out 11, but also walked 12 and gave up eight hits.

