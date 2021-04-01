Cardington, Highland win non-league softball contests

By Rob Hamilton

Cardington topped visiting Worthington Christian by a 23-1 margin on Wednesday in softball.

The Lady Pirates finished with 15 hits and scored in all four innings they came up to bat in the five-inning game, including tallying 12 in the fourth. Audrey Brininger tallied a grand slam for the team, while Riley Burchett had a triple, double and single. Emalee Artz and Hailee Edgell both had a triple and a single, while Mikayla Linkous added a triple and Genevieve Longsdorf finished with a double and single. Also, Chelsey Miller tallied two hits.

Longsdorf also picked up the win, striking out six while only giving up a pair of hits.

Highland Scots

Highland edged Olentangy Orange at home by a 7-6 count on Wednesday.

Both teams scored twice in the first and once in both the third and fifth for the score to be tied at four going into the sixth. In that inning, Highland tallied two runs. Orange tied the game in the seventh, but the Scots scored once in their half of the inning to earn the hard-fought decision.

Stevie Asher struck out nine and gave up nine hits in picking up the win. Brooklyn Croy, Emma West and Savannah FItzpatrick all hit doubles to pace the team’s offense.

