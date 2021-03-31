Northmor girls edged by Bucyrus

By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Northmor was edged by Bucyrus on Tuesday by a 3-2 count in extra innings. They led 2-0 after the first inning, but Bucyrus tied the score in the third and won in the bottom of the eighth.

The Golden Knights were held to three hits — all going for extra bases. Maddie Hoverland tallied a triple and both Morgan Wiseman and Maddie Simpson finished with two.

Hoverland also was the pitcher of record. She strike out three, walked three and gave up eight hits in the contest.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS