Northmor picks up win over Buckeye Central

Northmor cruised to a win at Buckeye Central Monday night, claiming a 14-2 win in their non-league game.

The Golden Knights tallied 15 hits in the contest, with Maddie Hoverland contributing a triple and two singles and Maddie Simpson adding three singles. McKenna VanDyke, Megan Adkins and Taylor Cantrell all finished with a pair of hits.

Adkins also handled pitching duties, striking out six, walking two and surrendering three hits in collecting the win.

