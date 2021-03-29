Basketball honors given

A number of Morrow County basketball players were recognized by the Central District and District 11 when those organizations released their all-star teams.

In Division IV of the Central District, Northmor’s Lexi Wenger was named to the first team to highlight local girls. Teammate Reagan Swihart was an honorable mention pick.

A number of local girls were second team Division III picks in girls’ basketball. For Cardington, both Dana Bertke and Beth Hardwick were named, while Holly Gompf was picked to the second team for Mount Gilead.

Cardington also placed Karsyn Edwards on the third team and both Kambry Edwards and Mikayla Linkous received honorable mention. MG’s Candace Millisor was an honorable mention selection for the Indians.

Highland’s Emma West was a third-team selection in Division II for girls’ basketball

For the Central District in boys’ basketball, Trey Brininger was picked to the first team. Teammate Avery Harper was a third-team selection, while Mason White was named honorable mention.

Jordan Bellamy of Highland was an honorable mention pick in Division II to represent the Scots. In Division III, Matthew Bland, Elijah Chafin and Jackson Huffer all were honorable mention picks for Mount Gilead, while Kooper Keen earned that honor for Northmor.

District 11 also was loaded with Morrow County athletes.

In Division II, the Highland boys had Jordan Bellamy named to the second team and Brock Church was selected honorable mention. The Lady Scots had Emma West as a first team selection, while Brylinn Tuggle was named honorable mention.

Mount Gilead and Northmor both were in Division III for boys’ basketball. For the Indians, Matthew Bland was a first team selection, while Elijah Chafin was picked to the second team and Jackson Huffer got honorable mention. Northmor was represented by Maxton Lower, who also was honorable mention.

In Division III girls, Cardington coach Jamie Edwards was named Coach of the Year. He also had six of his players recognized. Karsyn Edwards and Dana Bertke were selected to the first team; while Dana Bertke, Kambry Edwards and Mikayla Linkous all were named second team. Also, Emalee Artz was an honorable mention pick.

Also in Division III was Mount Gilead. For the Indians, Holly Gompf was named to the first team. Candace Millisor was a second team pick, while Madilyn Elson earned honorable mention.

Cardington was well-recognized in Division IV boys, with Mark DeLaney being named Coach of the Year and Trey Brininger being picked Player of the Year. Brininger was selected to the first team, as was teammate Avery Harper. Mason White made the second team and Nate Hickman was honorable mention.

Northmor had Lexi Wenger selected to the Division IV girls’ first team. Reagan Swihart was a second team selection and Paige Caudill received honorable mention.

Trey Brininger https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/03/web1_brininger.jpg Trey Brininger Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel Lexi Wenger https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/03/web1_wenger-1.jpg Lexi Wenger Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

