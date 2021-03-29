Softball teams pick up wins Saturday

Cardington opened the 2021 softball game with a strong showing at home with Loudonville, as they picked up a 4-1 win.

The score was tied at 1-1 going into the bottom of the fifth, but the Lady Pirates scored twice in that inning and added an insurance run in the sixth to open their season with a victory.

Cardington finished with 10 hits in the game. Hailee Edgell tallied a pair of doubles, while Mikayla Linkous finished with a pair of singles. Ashlee Tharp contributed a home run in the effort.

Genevieve Longsforf pitched a three-hitter to earn the win on the mound. She struck out 10.

Northmor Golden Knights

Northmor picked up a pair of wins against Mansfield Senior on Saturday, winning by scores of 23-1 and 33-3.

Megan Adkins picked up the win in the first game, as her team picked up 14 hits, including a pair of doubles from the pitcher. Morgan Wiseman tallied two doubles and two singles, while Maddie Simpson had two triples and a single. Maddie Hoverland had a double and single, Emily Zeger contributed a double and McKenna VanDyke added two singles.

Hoverland struck out nine in the second game, as the Lady Golden Knights finished with 14 more hits. Many of those went for extra bases. VanDyke had a triple and double, while Raelyn Fulk and Simpson added a triple. Brooke Kissling and Taylor Cantrell both contributed a pair of doubles. Saje Miley had a double and single and Adkins and Wiseman both hit one double.

Highland Scots

Highland opened their softball season with a 13-2 win over host Licking Valley.

After trailing 2-0 after three innings, the Scots dominated the rest of the game to pull away for the win. Madison Peoples and Stevie Asher combined to pitch the game, with Peoples earning the win. Highland tallied 15 hits on the day, with Savannah Fitzpatrick recording a triple.

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS