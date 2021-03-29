All-league wrestlers named

The KMAC announced its all-league performers for wrestling on Saturday.

Morrow County was well-represented, with Andy WIlliamson of Mount Gilead earning Wrestler of the Year honors and Highland coach Adam Gilmore being named Coach of the Year after his Scots claimed the league title in February.

Williamson and teammates Joshua Sullivan and Isaiah Fisher were both named to the first team. Joining them were Caleb Wetzel, Kaden Miller, Cody Matthews, Eli Grandstaff and Triston Hinkle of Highland; as well as C.J. Stoney, Trenton Ramos and Gavin Whited of Northmor.

Following are the complete all-conference wrestling teams.

High School

Wrestler of the Year: Andy Williamson, Mount Gilead.

Coach of the Year: Adam Gilmore, Highland.

First Team: Drew Spreng, Loudonville; Issac Wittel, Loudonville; C.J. Stoney, Northmor; Caleb Wetzel, Highland; Kaden Miller, Highland; Trenton Ramos, Northmor; Joshua Sullivan, Mount Gilead; Kaiden Luikart, Elgin; Cody Matthews, Highland; Eli Grandstaff, Highland; Andy Williamson, Mount Gilead; Triston Hinkle, Highland; Gavin Whited, Northmor; Isaiah Fisher, Mount Gilead.

Second Team: Garret Kick, Loudonville; Justin Dendinger, Mount Gilead; Donovan Weddell, Elgin; Chandler Stevens, Highland; Jesus Rubio, Mount Gilead; Niko Christo, Northmor; Zack Davidson, Mount Gilead; Jarrod Johnston, Elgin, Josh Wittel, Loudonville; Marcus Cortez, Northmor; Gabe Simpson, Mount Gilead; Brendan Lester, Highland, Cohan Hurst, Northmor.

Honorable Mention: Todd Kinnamon, Elgin; Rebeka Clark, Mount Gilead; Dylan Pierce, Loudonville; Brock Stute, Fredericktown; Xavier Platt, Fredericktown; Dylan Amens, Northmor; Damien Daniel, Highland; Corbin Davis, Loudonville; Mason Hoeflich, Fredericktown; Russell Sherman, Elgin; Garrett George, Mount Gilead; Ethan Taylor, Highland; Lucas Herbst, Fredericktown.

All Academic: Andy Williamson, Mount Gilead; Triston Hinkle, Highland; Ryan Drury, Cardington; Gene Fitzpatrick, Fredericktown.

KMAC Champion: Highland.

Middle School

Champions: Aiden Cervantes, Elgin; Brady Carr, Northmor; Gavin Rhodes, Elgin; Konner Blaney, Highland; Ethan Amens, Northmor; Cowin Becker, Northmor; Jake Garber, Highland; Cael Gilmore, Highland; Grant Beard, Northmor; Quinten Harrison, Elgin; Remington Baker, Highland; Wyatt Denney, Cardington; Nick Armrose, Northmor; Ashton Clark, Mount Gilead; Tyler Pasma, Elgin; Christian Winkle, Elgin.

Middle School Champion: Northmor.

Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel

Andy Williamson

Andy Williamson

