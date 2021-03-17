KMAC announces all-conference teams

The Knox Morrow Athletic Conference announced its all-league teams for most winter sports recently.

According to league commissioner Barry Wolf, wrestling honors would be announced at some point after the state meet, but awards in basketball and bowling were listed.

Three local coaches were named the Coach of the Year in their sport, with Jamie Edwards of Cardington taking that honor in girls’ basketball, Tim Edgell of Cardington receiving it in boys’ bowling and Russ Montgomery of Northmor earning it in girls’ bowling. In boys’ basketball, Cardington’s Trey Brininger was named the Player of the Year, while Maddie Hoverland of Northmor was the top competitor in girls’ bowling.

Morrow County also boasted a number of first-team selections.

In girls’ basketball, Karsyn Edwards and Beth Hardwick of Cardington, Lexi Wenger of Northmor and Holly Gompf of Mount Gilead were all selected to the first team. Boys’ basketball players Brininger and Matthew Bland of Mount Gilead also were picked.

In bowling, Tyler Kintz, Silas Horton, Eric Hamilton and Mike Blake all were selected, as were Dylan Farrell of Mount Gilead and Tyler Disbennett of Highland. For the girls, Maddie Hoverland and Emilie Drumn of Northmor, Payton Goodman of Cardington and Elyssa Reigles of Highland were named to their sport’s first team.

Girls’ Basketball

Player of the Year: Brooklyn Hess, Danville.

Coach of the Year: Jamie Edwards, Cardington.

First Team: Karsyn Edwards, Cardington; Beth Hardwick, Cardington; Brooklyn Hess, Danville; Lexi Wenger, Northmor; Holly Gompf, Mount Gilead; Gabby Daniels, Fredericktown.

Second Team: Audrey Bouton, Fredericktown; Candace Millisor, Mount Gilead; Chloe Goulter, Centerburg; Emma West, Highland; Dana Bertke, Cardington; Kambry Edwards, Cardington; Alexandra Magers, East Knox.

Honorable Mention: Mikayla Linkous, Cardington; Clara Johnson, Centerburg; Ella Proper, Danville; Shanda Melick, East Knox; Jacklyn Nussbaum, Fredericktown; Brylinn Tuggle, Highland; Madilyn Elson, Mount Gilead; Reagan Swihart, Northmor.

All Academic: Sydney Spires, Cardington; Rebecca Scholl, Centerburg; Rachel Wilson, Danville; Joci Totten, East Knox; Summer Weller, Fredericktown; Savannah Fitzpatrick, Highland; Kaitlynn Pfeifer, Mount Gilead.

League Champion: Cardington

Seventh Grade Tournament Champion: Mount Gilead

Eighth Grade Tournament Champion: Mount Gilead.

Boys’ Basketball

Player of the Year: Carter Jones, Centerburg.

Coach of the Year: Derek Dibling, Fredericktown.

First Team: Ty Hatfield, Fredericktown; Caleb Sheriff, Fredericktown; Matthew Bland, Mount Gilead; Weston Melick, East Knox; Trey Brininger, Cardington; Carter Jones, Centerburg.

Second Team: Lincoln Cunningham, Fredericktown; Kaid Carpenter, Fredericktown; Jordan Bellamy, Highland; Mason White, Cardington; Elijah Chafin, Mount Gilead; Shane Knepp, East Knox.

Honorable Mention: Graesin Cass, Northmor; Thomas Caputo, Fredericktown; Brock Church, Highland; Levi Houck, Centerburg; Avery Harper, Cardington; Terry Jacobs, East Knox; Wyatt Weckesser, Danville; Jackson Huffer, Mount Gilead.

All Academic: Ty Hatfield, Fredericktown; Wyatt Groves, Highland; Trey Brininger, Cardington; Scott Bates, East Knox.

League Champions: Fredericktown and Centerburg.

Seventh Grade Tournament Champion: Highland.

Eighth Grade Tournament Champion: Highland.

Boys’ Bowling

Bowler of the Year: Will Jensen, East Knox.

Coach of the Year: Tim Edgell, Cardington.

First Team: Will Jensen, East Knox; Tyler Kintz, Cardington; Cody Griffin, Crestline; Silas Horton, Cardington; Eric Hamilton, Cardington; Mike Blake, Cardington; Dylan Farrell, Mount Gilead; Tyler Disbennett, Highland.

Second Team: Joe Baldinger, Cardington; John Wharton, Centerburg; Zach Govoni, Northmor; Wesley Hammond, Northmor; Jesse Reigles, Highland; Graham Sherbourne, Mount Gilead; Michael Rose, Cardington; Griffin Wayne, Fredericktown.

Honorable Mention: Brock Hurtt, Centerburg; Justin Zollars, Fredericktown; Gavyn Stone, Centerburg; Cole Postell, Northmor; Chase Keyes, Fredericktown; Zachary Jagger, Centerburg; Trevor Stewart, Highland; Blake Guiler, Crestline; Dylan Reed, East Knox.

All Academic: Steven Kollas, Fredericktown; Tucker Tague, Highland; Eric Hamilton, Cardington; Bob Guiler, Northmor.

Regular Season Champions: Northmor and Cardington.

Tournament Champion: Cardington.

High Score in Tournament: John Wharton, Centerburg and Graham Sherbourne, Mount Gilead.

Girls’ Bowling

Bowler of the Year: Maddie Hoverland, Northmor.

Coach of the Year: Russ Montgomery, Northmor.

First Team: Maddie Hoverland, Northmor; Erin McKenna, Crestline; Payton Goodman, Cardington; Paige Hicks, Highland; Emilie Drumm, Northmor; Elyssa Reigles, Highland; Rachel Weyant, Crestline; Ana Kraus, Fredericktown.

Second Team: Macey Neer, Fredericktown; Christin Eichler, Northmor; Kristen Bittner, Northmor; Camryn Taylor, Highland; Sydnie Wilson, Cardington; Madi Dennis, Centerburg; Emma Stokes, Fredericktown; Makenna Andrew, Fredericktown.

Honorable Mention: Heather Ross, Highland; Ashleah Levings, Mount Gilead; Mikayla Meyer, Mount Gilead; Marrisa Black, Crestline; Abby Raber, Cardington; Alexis Crone, Cardington; Lexis McCombs, Crestline; Kat Kneipp, Mount Gilead; Leah Staton, Fredericktown.

All Academic: Rachel Weyant, Crestline; Chelsea Chrisman, East Knox; Makenna Andrew, Fredericktown; Emilie Drumn, Northmor.

Regular Season and Tournament Champion: Northmor.

High Score in Tournament: Erin McKenna, Crestline.

Leah Staton was named honorable mention by the league posthumously.

Trey Brininger Lexi Wenger Matthew Bland Emma West

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

