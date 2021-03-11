Laracuente wins three state indoor track events

Highland had a number of track and field athletes take part in the high school indoor track and field championships at the Spire Institute in Geneva.

Scot sophomore Juliette Laracuente swept the jumping events to earn three championships. She had a personal best and set a school record in the high jump with an effort of 5’6”. She won the triple jump by clearing 36’1.5” and also finished first in the long jump with an effort of 17’7”. Laracuente also placed fourth with a personal best time of 9.38 in the 60-meter hurdles.

Four more Highland athletes also took part in the event. Senior Makenna Belcher was 11th in the 60-meter hurdles with a personal record of 10.43, while sophomore Alexis Eusey took 11th in the shot put with a throw of 31’1.5”.

For the Scot boys, senior Landon Albanese set two personal records. He was 13th in the 60-meter dash in 7.39 and 13th in the 200-meter run in 23.79. Sophomore Hunter Bolton ran 17th in the 3200-meter run with a time of 10:31.2 — also a personal record.

Information received from Chip Wendt.

