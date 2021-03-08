MG middle school girls win league titles

Mount Gilead’s eighth grade girls’ basketball team was the 2021 KMAC champions with a 16-1 record. They also won the league in seventh grade and have a combined record of 32-1 over the two years. Members of the team were Olivia Long, Sofia Schroeter, Faith White, Crimson Lawrence, Ava Baker, Kaydence McKenzie and Trinity Schrote. Mark Kennon was the head coach, while Heath Looker served as assistant.

The Mount Gilead seventh grade girls basketball team claimed the 2021 KMAC championship with a 16-1 record. Head coach was Heath Looker, while Mark Kennon was assistant. Members of the team were Cassidy Irwin, Lindsey Ayers, Camryn Travis, Olesia Looker, Danielle Pohlkotte, Brooklyn White, Kendall Neal, Abby Leonard, Shyla Pruden and Madelyn Robbins.