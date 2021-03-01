Northmor, MG boys fall in tournament

By Rob Hamilton

Northmor couldn’t keep up Worthington Christian in their sectional basketball game on Saturday, as the Warriors won by a 60-24 margin.

The score was only 10-4 in favor of these host team after the first quarter, but they pulled away from Northmor over the final 24 minutes. They outscored the Golden Knights 18-8 in the second period, 17-8 in the third and 15-4 in the fourth to earn the victory.

Graesin Cass tallied seven points to lead Northmor.

Mount Gilead Indians

In Mount Gilead’s sectional contest at Johnstown on Friday, the Indians couldn’t slow down a high-power Johnnie offense in suffering an 85-35 defeat.

Johnstown did a lot of their damage in the first half, jumping in front by a 25-5 lead after the opening period and extending that to a 49-21 score going into the intermission. They would outscore the Indians 36-14 over the course of the final two periods to earn the win and end MG’s season.

