Northmor, Cardington bowlers at state

Both the Northmor girls and Cardington boys competed in the Division II state bowling tournaments, held at Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl.

The Lady Golden Knights competed on Friday and finished 13th with a total score of 2677 pins. They missed out on advancing to the eight-team single-elimination tournament by 205 pins.

Maddie Hoverland was named honorable mention All-Ohio by tying for 12th place overall with 578 pins in her three-game series. Christin Eichler finished in 62nd place with 443 pins and Emilie Drumm took 66th with 436, while Kristen Bittner tied for 71st with 417. Also, Kahlan Ball was 83rd with 359 pins.

The Pirate boys took 15th place on Saturday.

They were led by Michael Rose, who finished 49th with 523 pins. He was followed by Silas Horton, who took 53rd with 513. Eric Hamilton placed 77th with 399 pins. Also, Tyler Kintz bowled two games and both Mike Blake and Tyler Rose also saw action.

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

