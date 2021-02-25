MG boys lose regular season contest with Fredericktown

Mount Gilead hosted league rival Fredericktown on Wednesday night, but fell by a 73-50 score.

The Indians got out to a slow start offensively, trailing 23-6 after eight minutes and 38-13 at the half. They would trim five points off their deficit in the third quarter, closing to within a 49-29 score, but they were unable to gain more ground in the fourth, as the Freddies took a 24-21 edge down the stretch.

Jackson Huffer hit four three-pointers in scoring 23 points. Matthew Bland added 10 in the game.

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

