Highland boys edged in tournament

Highland couldn’t hold onto an early lead in a road Division II sectional boys’ basketball game at Bishop Hartley on Tuesday night in a game won by the home team by a 49-43 count.

Against the eighth-seeded Hawks, the Scots got out to a strong start, holding a 13-8 lead after eight minutes of play. They were able to maintain their advantage in the second quarter and were up by a 24-19 score going into the half.

Unfortunately for Highland, Hartley took a 13-6 advantage in the third period to go in front by a 32-30 score. The Hawks then outscored the Scots 17-13 over the final eight minutes to preserve their win.

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

