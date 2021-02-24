Northmor loses in district semis

Fisher Catholic used a strong third quarter to pull away from visiting Northmor in a Tuesday night girls’ basketball district semifinal contest and claim a 37-20 decision.

The Irish, the third seed in Division IV, and Northmor played evenly throughout the first half, with the Golden Knights only trailing by a 13-11 margin at the intermission. However, Fisher Catholic outscored the locals 15-3 in the third quarter to open up a 28-14 advantage. Over the final eight minutes, Northmor played their opponents more evenly, but could not get back into the game.

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

