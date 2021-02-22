Brininger scores 1000th for Cardington

Cardington’s Trey Brininger crossed the 1000-point milestone on Friday when his team hosted Ridgemont.

In the team’s 51-50 loss, the teams played closely throughout. Cardington held a 25-24 lead at the half, but couldn’t hold on to that advantage over the course of the final two quarters.

Mount Gilead Indians

Mount Gilead was edged by visiting Granville Christian by a 66-61 count on Friday.

The Indians trailed throughout the first half, as they were in a 19-13 deficit after the first quarter and the score was 36-22 at the half. The team took a 22-8 advantage in the third to tie the score at 44, but couldn’t maintain the momentum in the fourth quarter of what would be a five-point loss.

Four players reached double figures for MG. Darren Mounts led the team with 16, while Matthew Bland scored 14 and both Elijah Chafin and Jackson Huffer added 10.

Highland Scots

Highland got out to a good start at Loudonville on Friday, but couldn’t hold on in falling by a 66-49 count.

The Scots led 18-17 after eight minutes of action, but their opponents surged in front by a 36-26 score at the half. They would outscore the Scots 22-7 in the third quarter to open up a 25-point lead and were able to hold on in the fourth quarter to pick up the win.