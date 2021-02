On Saturday, Mount Gilead earned a trip to the district semifinals after topping Grandview Heights by a 48-34 margin.

Holly Gompf scored 11 in the contest to break the 1000-point mark for her career in the game.

The score was 13-3 in favor of MG after the opening period and increased that advantage to a 24-9 margin by the half. It was still a 15-point after three periods of play at 38-23 and the Indians were able to cruise to the win and move on to play at Worthington Christian on Tuesday.