MG swimmers compete at sectionals

The Mount Gilead swim team competed in the Central District Sectional Tournament at Columbus Academy on Feb. 13-14.

The girls’ meet was the 2nd of two sessions held Saturday, and the boys’ was the second of two sessions held on Sunday. Due to Covid, the normal breakdown of sectional meets and locations was expanded to reduce the numbers at any one venue. The girls finished 6th overall with just sixth swimmers participating.

“This meet is a tough one. We get geared up to finish our season well, but the pool is old and in swimming terms is not considered ‘fast,’” explained coach Dina Snow.

The girls 200 medley relay and 200 free relay (Emily Hanft, Kamry Grandstaff, Michaela McGill and Adriana Tinch) both came in 2nd at the meet. Hanft also came in 2nd in her 50 and 100 freestyle races and her times were fast enough for her to advance to the district tournament. Other top finishers included Taylor Robinson, 5th in the 200 free, Tinch, 3rd in the 100 free and 4th in the 100 back; and Grandstaff, 6th in the 100 breast.

“With the change to Bowling Green for our district meet and the tightening of numbers due to covid restrictions, fewer swimmers were able to advance to districts compared to past years,” said Snow. “Only 24 individuals instead of 30 in each event were able to move on, and only 16 relays instead of 30. This had a huge impact on our girls, so I know they were disappointed. We had a great year last year at districts, and I encourage them to remember that as well as the achievements we had over this season.”

On Sunday, the 10 member boys team joined forces to win their session, edging out 2nd place Northridge by just 6 points.

“We had some exciting swims! Again, many swimmers did not necessity achieve their season best times, but they got in there and gave it their best!”

Joel Conrad and Michael Snopik were 1-2 in the 50 free and 1st and 3rd in the 100 free. Other top finishers were Mason Kidwell, 2nd in the 100 fly; Luke Fraizer, 2nd in the 100 breast and 4th in the 200 IM; Tyler Knight, 5th in the 50 free; Eric Mowery, 6th in the 100 free; Cole Hershner, 6th in the 100 breast and Hayden McClelland, 4th in the 100 back. The boys 200 medley relay (Mowery, Knight, Kidwell and Conrad) was 3rd, while Knight, Kidwell, Mowery and Snopik were 2nd in the 200 free relay and Mowery, Kidwell, Snopik and Conrad were 1st in the 400 free relay.

“There were no spectators allowed in the venue, but fortunately, they had the teams ‘camped’ in the balcony area. This gave the athletes a chance to watch the meet and cheer for their teammates. It brought more energy than I expected and really helped the swimmers in their races.”

All three boys relays advanced to the district tournament, as did Kidwell in the 100 fly and Conrad and Snopik in both the 50 and 100 freestyle.

“Joel is actually seeded first at districts. While there is no way to know the outcome with the crazy weather and all, there is a chance for Joel and possibly Michael to be the first MG swimmers to advance to the state meet,” said Snow.

The meet is being held at Bowling Green University on Thursday.

Information received from Dina Snow.

