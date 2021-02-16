Northmor, Cardington send teams to state

Two Morrow County bowling teams advanced to the state meet on Monday when the Division II district championships were hosted by HP Lanes in Columbus.

The Northmor Lady Knights won the girls’ district, while the Cardington boys’ team placed second in their meet. The top two teams and top two individuals on non-qualifying teams advanced to the state meet, which will be held Feb. 26 (girls) and Feb. 27 (boys) at Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl.

In the girls’ meet, Northmor finished first with 3515 pins — 14 more than second-place Worthington Christian. After three regulation games, the team had a 2646-2513 lead over the Warriors, but were outscored by 119 pins in the Baker games to make the final result very close.

The Golden Knights had two of the top three individuals in the meet and three of the top 10. Kristen Bittner had a three-game total of 597 to place second, while Maddie Hoverland finished third with 591 pins and Kahlan Ball took 10th with a score of 536. Emilie Drumm scored 469 pins and Christin Eichler had a total of 453 to round out the Northmor effort.

Cardington only finished behind Heath in the boys’ meet, scoring 3740 pins to the Bulldogs’ 3755. It was 2669-2666 in favor of Heath after the three regulation games and remained close-knit throughout the Baker games.

Tyler Kintz finished sixth overall for the Pirates with a 588 series. Silas Horton also had a top-20 finish, scoring 541 pins for 17th place. Michael Rose had 517 pins, while Mike Blake tallied 514 and Eric Hamilton had 506.

A number of Morrow County bowlers participated in the district meet, but were unable to advance to state. In the girls’ meet, the teams from Highland and Cardington competed, as did individuals from Highland and Mount Gilead in the boys’ competition.

Highland finished seventh in the girls’ meet with 2961 pins, while Cardington bowled eighth with 2936.

The Lady Scots were led by Camryn Taylor, who took 21st place with 481 pins. Elyssa Reigles had a total of 461 pins, while Paige Hicks added 458 and Joleigh Burson tallied 430. Two more bowlers combined for 297 pins over three games.

Cardington’s Payton Goodman finished ninth overall with a 541 series. Sydnie Wilson had a three-game total of 454, while Abby Raber bowled 415. Alexis Crone followed with 373 pins, while Maleigha Holtrey had a total of 372.

In the boys’ meet, Highland’s Jesse Reigles tied for 17th with a 541 series, while teammate Tyler Disbennett was 58th after rolling 412 over three games.

Mount Gilead’s Graham Sherbourne took 64th with a total of 384 pins.

