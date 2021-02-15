Bowlers compete in sectional meets

Several local bowlers advanced from sectionals to districts last week.

In Friday’s girls’ meet, the teams from Northmor, Cardington and Highland all advanced.

Northmor was fourth overall with 3191 total pins. Maddie Hoverland led the team with a three-game score of 516. She was followed by Christin Eichler’s total of 508. Also competing were Kristen Bittner (471), Emilie Drumm (423) and Kahlan Ball (418).

Cardington took seventh with a score of 2937. Payton Goodman rolled a 565 series to lead the team and was followed by Sydnie Wilson (486), Abby Raber (410), Alexis Crone (368) and Maleigha Holtrey (255). Goodman had the second-best score of any bowler on the day.

The Scots placed 11th with a total of 2695 pins. Three girls bowled in all three games, with Camryn Taylor scoring 475, Elyssa Reigles scoring 428 and Joleigh Burson finishing with a total of 388.

Mount Gilead was 20th in the meet, scoring 2196 pins. Ashleah Levings finished with 358 pins, while Mikayla Meyer scored 347, Sam Sellers had 332 and Kat Kneipp tallied 328.

In the boys’ meet, which was held Saturday, Cardington took third with 3480 pins to advance as a team. Tyler Kintz had a total of 542 pins to lead the team, while Michael Rose rolled a 514 series and Eric Hamilton followed with 513 pins. Also, Silas Horton (506) and Mike Blake (386) also rolled all three games.

Highland finished 13th to miss advancing as a team by mere 10 pins with their total of 3263. Tyler Disbennett (520) and Jesse Reigles (504) both advanced to districts as individuals for the Scots. Tucker Tague also rolled in all three games, finishing with a 483 series.

Northmor finished 15th in the meet with 3210 pins. Joe Baldinger led the team by rolling 492 over his three games. Zach Govoni had a 461 series, while Wesley Hammond rolled 455 and Bob Guiler scored 381.

Finishing in 19th place with 2913 pins was Mount Gilead. Graham Sherbourne rolled a 555 series to move on to districts as an individual. Also rolling in all three games were Wyatt Irwin (433), Dylan Farrell (427) and Austin Layer (382).

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS