Cardington boys claim two wins over weekend

Cardington battled back in the fourth quarter to pick up a 65-57 win over visiting Mount Gilead on Friday.

The Indians jumped out to an 18-12 lead after the first quarter and were able to maintain a slim 31-30 advantage going into the half. In the third quarter, MG widened their lead to a 49-43 score, but were outscored 22-8 by the Pirates down the stretch, as Cardington surged in front to pick up the decision.

The Pirates would add another win on Saturday when they traveled to Utica and earned a 64-54 decision.

The game was close throughout the first half, with the Pirates holding a slim 27-25 decision. However, they would add some breathing room in the third quarter, increasing their advantage to a 46-33 margin. While Utica took a 21-18 advantage in the fourth period, Cardington was able to hold on to improve to 15-5 on the season.

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

