Highland edged in final regular season game

Highland’s winning streak ended on Saturday when the Lady Scots were edged by Danville on the road by a 56-54 count.

In the game, Danville led 12-9 after the first quarter and 23-19 at the half. They increased their lead to a 39-30 count by the end of the third quarter, but the Scots battled back in the fourth. They would take a 24-17 edge over the final eight minutes, but just fell short of their opponents in the contest.

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

