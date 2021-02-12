Cardington girls have perfect regular season

On Thursday, the Cardington girls were able to close out a perfect regular season at 20-0 by beating North Union 63-36 in a game hosted by the Wildcats.

The Pirates dominated the early going, holding a 26-3 lead after the first quarter. It was 38-13 at the half and 54-23 after three quarters, as they held a large lead throughout the game.

Karsyn Edwards hit three three-pointers in finishing with a game-high 17 points, while Beth Hardwick added 16 and Mikayla Linkous tallied 12.

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

