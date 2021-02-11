Highland girls ride fast start to win

Highland got their second win of the week and third in a row on Wednesday when they traveled to Utica and came out on top by a 54-36 count.

The Lady Scots got out to a fast start in the game, leading 16-8 after the first quarter and 33-16 at the half. The second half was more closely contested, but Highland held a 21-20 edge over those two quarters to finish off an impressive performance.

Emma West’s 16 points led the team, while Guinevere Jackson tallied nine.

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS