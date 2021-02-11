Stover named Highland football coach

The Highland Athletic Department is excited to announce the hiring of Ty Stover as the 15th head football coach in the history of Highland High School.

Stover is a 2000 graduate of Bowling Green State University, where he was a member of the football team from 1996-1999. The past two seasons, Ty has served as Highland’s defensive coordinator. Prior to coming to Highland, he was an assistant football coach at Westerville North and Big Walnut High Schools. He was hired as the assistant principal of Highland High School in 2019.

Ty’s energy, experience, knowledge of the game, and passion for developing transformative relationships with his student-athletes make him uniquely qualified to lead the Highland football program.

“We are looking forward to the future of our football program under Ty’s leadership,” said athletic director Mike Delaney. “We feel this is a great hire for the athletic program as a whole at Highland.”

Information received from Mike Delaney.

