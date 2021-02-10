Northmor boys get league win against Danville

Northmor picked up a boys’ basketball win at home on Tuesday night when they took on Danville and wound up on top by a 63-50 margin.

The Golden Knights trailed 17-15 after the first quarter and 30-24 at the half, but battled back to hold a 43-35 lead going into the fourth quarter. After outscoring their opponents 20-15 over the final eight minutes, they had earned the victory.

Grant Bentley connected six times from deep in scoring 21 for the winners. while Graesin Cass finished with 17 and Logan Mariotti scored 11.

Mount Gilead Indians

Mount Gilead couldn’t maintain a slim lead in the fourth quarter at Elgin on Tuesday in suffering a 54-45 loss.

The Indians led after each of the first three quarters, but didn’t have much breathing room. It was 15-13 after eight minutes of action and 26-23 at the half. MG still held a 34-33 advantage going into the third quarter, but they were outscored 21-11 in the fourth to fall in the contest.

Highland Scots

Highland fell at Centerburg on Tuesday by a 55-47 margin.

The teams played closely throughout the first half, with the Trojans holding a 13-10 advantage after one quarter and a 27-23 lead at the intermission. Unfortunately for the Scots, they weren’t able to flip the score in the second half, as they were outscored by four points over those 16 minutes to suffer an eight-point loss.

Rider Minnick’s 14 points led Highland, while Jordan Bellamy finished with 11.

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

