Highland, Cardington win Monday girls’ basketball games

The Highland girls’ basketball team picked up a road win on Monday against county rival Northmor.

In their 50-44 decision, the Scots held a 9-5 lead after the first quarter, but watched the Golden Knights fight back to within a 23-21 margin going into the half. Both teams tallied 13 points in the third quarter to keep it a two-point game, but the Scots were able to take a 14-10 advantage over the final eight minutes to finish on top by six.

Cardington Pirates

Cardington pulled away from host Clear Fork in the fourth quarter to remain unbeaten in girls’ basketball.

In their 54-42 win, the Lady Pirates led 11-9 after the first quarter, but pulled away to hold a 28-16 advantage at the half. Clear Fork battled back to get within a 36-34 margin going into the fourth, but Cardington was able to outscore them 18-8 over those eight minutes to claim the win.

Beth Hardwick scored 18 points to lead the Pirates, while Emalee Artz finished with 14 and Dana Bertke added eight.

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

