Highland girls overcome Elgin

Highland’s girls’ basketball team led after every quarter in claiming a 50-32 home win over Elgin on Saturday.

The Lady Scots led 10-5 after the first quarter and 20-11 at the break. They would go on to outscore their opponents 13-7 in the third quarter and 17-14 in the fourth to continue pulling away in the game.

Cardington Pirates

Cardington raced out to a large lead at Danville on Friday and held on to win 50-38.

The Lady Pirates led 20-5 after the first quarter and 33-10 at the half. Danville would battle back in the third quarter to get back within a 38-27 score. However, Cardington would rebound to take a one-point edge in the fourth quarter to wind up winning by 12.

Mikayla Linkous led the team with 14 points, while Dana Bertke scored 13, Kambry Edwards added nine and Beth Hardwick scored eight.

Northmor Golden Knights

Wynford was able to top Northmor by a 57-42 score on Saturday.

The Golden Knights trailed 15-10 after the first quarter and 30-19 at the half. While they were able to cut one point off their deficit in the third quarter, they couldn’t get any closer in the fourth, as they wer outscored 18-13 down the stretch.

Both Paige Caudill (14 points) and Lexi Wenger (10) had three three-pointers in the game. Reagan Swihart added nine.

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS