Highland boys top Danville Friday

Highland dominated down the stretch in picking up a home 67-44 win over Danville Friday night.

The Scots led 16-12 after eight minutes of action and 31-29 at the half, but were able to extend their lead to a 46-36 margin by the end of the third quarter. They would then outscore the Blue Devils 21-8 over the final eight minutes to win by a comfortable margin.

Brock Church tallied 24 points to lead the Scots to victory, while Jordan Bellamy added 16 and Gavin Hankins finished with 11.

Mount Gilead Indians

A fourth quarter rally fell a bit short for Mount Gilead at home against East Knox on Friday, as the Bulldogs were able to hold on for a 52-46 win.

The Indians led 8-7 after eight minutes of action, but watched their opponents take a 23-14 lead into the half. EK led 36-25 going into the fourth quarter. While Mount Gilead held a 21-16 advantage down the stretch, they could not catch up to their guests.

Elijah Chafin led MG with 18 points, while Paul Butterman finished with eight.

Northmor Golden Knights

Northmor dropped a pair of games to tough KMAC competition over the weekend.

On Friday, the Golden Knights couldn’t overcome a slow start in losing 54-35 to Fredericktown. In the game, they trailed 19-8 after the first quarter and 27-10 at the half. While they played their opponents evenly over the final 16 minutes, only being outscored 27-25 in the second half, they would not be able to overcome that deficit.

Kooper Keen led the team with 12 points, while Grant Bentley made three three-pointers in finishing with 11.

The team played Centerburg closely on Saturday, but were edged by a 56-52 count.

The Golden Knights led 14-11 after the first quarter and 25-23 at the half, but were outscored 21-12 in the third to fall behind by seven. Despite taking a 15-12 advantage in the fourth quarter, they could not catch their opponents.

Graesin Cass led Northmor with 14 points. Both Max Lower and Preston Harbolt tallied nine.

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

