Cardington boys earn top seed in Division IV

Cardington’s boys’ basketball team earned the top seed in the Central District for Division IV to highlight local squads.

The Pirates will have a bye in the first round and will then host either Delaware Christian or Ridgedale on Saturday, Feb. 27 at 7 p.m.

The other three Morrow County teams will likely open with road games. Highland will travel to eighth-seeded Bishop Hartley on Tuesday, Feb. 23, for a 7 p.m. game in Division II.

Mount Gilead and Northmor will play in the Division III tournament. The Indians will take the court on Feb. 27 at 7 p.m., either at third-seeded Johnstown or at home against Pleasant. At 1 p.m. on Feb. 27, Northmor will travel to either top-seeded Worthington Christian or West Jefferson.

Information received from the Central District Athletic Board.

Information received from the Central District Athletic Board.