Northmor’s girls’ basketball team couldn’t keep up with Fredericktown on Saturday in dropping a 72-53 home decision.

The score was 16-7 in favor of the Freddies after the opening period and 29-21 at the half. They increased their lead to a 50-36 margin going into the fourth and were able to add a bit to their lead in earning the win.

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

