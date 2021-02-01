Cardington tops Northmor Friday night

Cardington pulled away over the course of their Friday night home contest against Northmor to earn a 53-35 victory.

Both teams finished with nine points in the first quarter, but the Pirates took an 11-6 edge in the second period and an 11-4 advantage in the third to lead 31-19 going into the fourth. Over those eight minutes, they outscored the Golden Knights 22-16 to finish on top.

Trey Brininger’s 26 points led Cardington, while Nate Hickman scored 13 in the win. For Northmor, Kooper Keen led the way with 11, while Max Lower added nine and Graesin Cass tallied eight.

Highland Scots

On Saturday, Highland couldn’t overcome a slow start in dropping a 76-63 decision to host Licking Valley.

The Scots found themselves in a 26-11 hole after the first quarter. They would outscore their opponents 15-13 in the second quarter and 21-17 in the third to climb within a 56-47 margin, but wouldn’t be able to get any closer in losing by 13.

Both Rider Minnick and Brock Church tallied 18 for Highland, while Jordan Bellamy finished with 11.

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807.

