Girls’ BB tournament draw announced

Cardington and Mount Gilead both earned top-five seeds in Division III when the Central District girls’ basketball tournament draw was announced.

The Lady Pirates picked up the second seed and will play at home on Saturday, Feb. 20, at 7 p.m. against either Columbus Academy or Centerburg. MG, the fifth seed, will open play at home on Wednesday, Feb. 17, at 7 p.m. against Bishop Ready.

In Division II, Highland will open tournament play on the road against River Valley on Friday, Feb. 19, at 7 p.m.. Northmor, competing in Division IV, will travel to East Knox for a Saturday, Feb. 20, game taking place at 1 p.m.

Information received from Central District Athletic Board.

