Highland bowlers pick up wins over Centerburg

The Highland bowling teams swept Centerburg on Saturday, with the boys winning 2109-1990 and the girls taking a 1802-1381 decision.

Tyler Disbennett had the top overall game (231) and series (399) for the Scots, while Jackson Nelson (209), Tucker Tague (202), Randy Cain (192) and Jesse Reigles (180) also had good games. For the girls, Camyrn Taylor had the top series of 354 pins. Paige Hicks scored a 168 game, while Joleigh Burson (159) and Elyssa Reigles (158) also scored well.

