The Mount Gilead bowling teams fell to Fredericktown on Thursday.

The boys’ team lost 1757-1405. Dylan Farrell led the team with a two-game total of 356, which including the team’s top game of 175.

For the girls, who were defeated by a 1549-1285 margin, Ashleah Levings had the team’s best series of 249. Rolling one game was Kat Kneipp, who led the team with a 178 showing.

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

