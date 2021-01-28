MG, Highland split Wednesday bowling match

Highland and Mount Gilead met in bowling for the second time in two days on Wednesday, with the teams splitting this time.

The Lady Scots won 1682-1434 margin. Paige Hicks led the team with a 215 game, while Elyssa Reigles bowled a 182 game. For MG, Ashleigh Levings rolled a 181 game.

In the boys’ match, the Indians edged Highland by a 1987-1985 match. For MG, Austin Layer had games of 203 and 189 for a 392 series. Also, Dylan Farrell rolled a 202 game and Graham Sherbourne had a 178 score.

Highland’s James Blaney had the top game of 209, while Jesse Reigles rolled a 200 game and James Michels recorded a 194 score.

