Cardington, Mount Gilead both claim non-league wins Wednesday

The Cardington girls’ basketball team dominated Ridgemont at home on Wednesday, picking up a 73-30 win over the Golden Gophers.

The score was 20-6 after the first quarter and the Pirates widened their lead throughout the rest of the game. They were up 32-14 at the half and 51-20 after three periods of play. They would then finish off the contest by outscoring their opponents 22-10 over the final eight minutes.

Beth Hardwick connected on five three-pointers on her way to a 25-point night. Mikayla Linkous hit for 16 and Dana Bertke finished with eight.

Mount Gilead Indians

On Wednesday, Mount Gilead got back into the win column in a big way, as they beat host Crestline by a 59-18 count.

MG jumped out to an 17-6 lead after eight minutes of play and then held a 34-13 lead going into the break. The Indian defense dominated in the second half, as they outscored their opponents 14-5 in the third quarter and shut them out 10-0 in the fourth.

Holly Gompf’s 16 points led the team, while Candace Millisor finished with 15.

Highland Scots

Pleasant was able to defeat visiting Highland by a 42-29 margin on Wednesday.

The Scots struggled offensively in the first half, trailing 9-4 after the first quarter and 21-11 going into the half. While they played the Spartans more closely in the second half, only getting outscored 9-7 in the third and 12-11 in the fourth, they were unable to catch up to them.

Emma West scored 13 points to lead the way for Highland. Savannah Fitzpatrick finished with nine.

Northmor Golden Knights

Northmor struggled in the early going at home against Bloom-Carroll in a Wednesday night girls’ basketball game and wound up falling by a 40-31 score.

The Bulldogs led 23-6 after eight minutes of action, but Northmor was able to battle back to within a 27-17 margin going into the half. Bloom-Carroll maintained a double-digit lead through the third quarter at 33-20, though and held on to win by nine.

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

