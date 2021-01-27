Northmor, Highland win Tuesday bowling matches

Northmor’s bowlers topped Centerburg on Tuesday.

The boys’ team won by a 2142-1761 score. Cole Postell rolled a 423 series, while Wesley Hammond rolled 410 for two games, Joe Baldinger scored 408 pins and Zach Govoni tallied 390. Hammond also had a 234 game, which tied Centerburg’s John Wharton for the day’s best effort.

The girls cruised to a 2005-1382 decision. Both Maddie Hoverland and Emilie Drumm had 211 games to lead the Golden Knights. Hoverland had a 395 series, while Drumm rolled 345 on the day. Christin Eichler (317) and Kristen Bittner (305) also rolled both games.

Highland Scots

Highland earned a sweep of Mount Gilead in bowling on Tuesday.

The boys won 1963-1910, with Jesse Reigles having a 197 game, while Tyler Disbennett rolled 181 and James Blaney added a 170 game.

In the girls’ match, which was won 1794-1456 by the Scots, Paige Hicks had the top game (210) and series (380). Heather Ross added games of 182 and 160, while Elyssa Reigles hit 167 in both of her games. Also, Joleigh Burson had a 173 game.

By Rob Hamilton

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

