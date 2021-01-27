Cardington boys claim Tuesday win at Ridgedale

Cardington defeated host Ridgedale by a 44-30 margin on Tuesday night.

The Pirates held a 4-2 lead after a low-scoring first quarter and increased it to a 14-5 margin going into the half. Cardington then led 28-18 going into the fourth quarter and took a 16-12 advantage over those eight minutes to claim the win.

Mount Gilead Indians

Mount Gilead overcame a slow start, but couldn’t take that momentum into overtime in falling Tuesday to Crestline by a 67-58 score.

The host Bulldogs led 14-8 after the opening period, but the Indians fought back to get within a 26-24 score at the half. It was still a two-point lead for Crestline after three periods at 42-40. MG tied the score at 54 by the end of regulation to send the game to an extra period, but they were outscored 13-4 over that time to suffer the loss.

Northmor Golden Knights

Northmor was topped by visiting Lucas on Tuesday by a 48-32 score.

The middle two quarters hurt the Golden Knights. They only trailed 9-7 after eight minutes of play, but were outscored 15-7 in the second quarter and 14-8 in the third to find themselves in a 38-22 hole. Both teams then scored 10 points in the fourth quarter.

Grant Bentley’s 14 points paced the Northmor effort.

Highland Scots

Highland hosted East Knox Tuesday night, but wound up on the short end of a 58-42 score against the Bulldogs.

Highland trailed 14-7 after the opening period, but scored 17 in the second to get within a 30-24 score. However, they were outscored 15-2 in the third quarter and, despite outscoring their opponents 16-13 down the stretch, they could not overcome that deficit.

Brock Church led Highland with 13 points and Rider Minnick tallied 10.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

