Northmor bowlers get sweep over MG

Northmor swept Mount Gilead in a Monday evening bowling match at Victory Lanes.

In the boys’ competition, the Golden Knights claimed a 2188-1723 decision. Northmor’s Wesley Hammond had both the high game (269) and series (461). Northmor’s other four bowlers all had series better than 400. Zach Govoni bowled 394 and was followed by Joe Baldinger (382), Cole Postell (355) and Bob Guiler (301).

Mount Gilead was led by Graham Sherbourne, who finished with a 337 series. Dylan Farrell followed by bowling 295 over his two games.

In the girls’ match, Northmor won by a 2063-1497 count. The Golden Knights were led by Maddie Hoverland’s 391 series. Christin Eichler had a match-high 222 game on her way to a 383 series. Kristen Bittner had a 364 series and Emilie Drumm added 330 pins.

For the Indians, Mikayla Meyer bowled 296 over two games and Ashleah Levings added 276.

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

