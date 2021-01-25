Cardington clinches share of KMAC girls’ title

Cardington clinched at least a share of the KMAC girls’ basketball title with three games remaining in the season after winning 70-33 at East Knox on Saturday. The Lady Pirates are now 14-0, 11-0 in league play.

The Lady Pirates only led 16-11 after the first quarter, but were able to outscore their opponents 19-9 in the second quarter, 16-2 in the third and 19-11 in the fourth as they pulled away over the course of the game to earn the lopsided victory.

Beth Hardwick finished with 19 points to lead all scorers. Mikayla Linkous scored 12, Kambry Edwards hit three three-pointers in tallying 11 and Karsyn Edwards added eight.

Mount Gilead Indians

Mount Gilead suffered a home loss against Fredericktown on Saturday, as the Freddies picked up a 45-38 decision.

Fredericktown took a 9-3 lead after eight minutes of action, but the Indians battled back to within a 19-17 margin going into the half. Unfortunately for the hosts, they were outscored 14-8 in the third to fall behind by eight and they could only trim one point off that deficit in the fourth quarter.

Isabela Schroeter’s 12 points led MG, while Madilyn Elson finished with 10.

Highland Scots

Highland was edged at home by Ontario due to a big fourth-quarter comeback by the Warriors.

The Scots were up 16-6 after eight minutes of play and increased that lead to a 28-15 score by halftime. The home team led 42-27 going into the fourth quarter, but Ontario took a 23-8 edge over those eight minutes to pick up the decision.

Savannah Fitzpatrick tallied 15 points to lead the Scot effort.

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

