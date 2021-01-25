Cardington boys beat Danville

Cardington picked up another boys’ basketball win on Friday when they came back to beat Danville 58-48.

The Blue Devils led 13-10 after the first quarter and 27-24 at the half, but Cardington battled back in the third period to surge in front by a 44-37 margin. The Pirates then held a 14-11 edge in the fourth period to preserve the win.

Trey Brininger led Cardington with 20 points, while Mason White had 12 and both Zach Lester and Nate Hickman added 10.

Northmor Golden Knights

Northmor couldn’t hold onto an early lead at home against East Knox on Friday, eventually falling 54-53 in overtime.

The Golden Knights held a 16-8 lead after the first quarter, but were outscored 13-11 in the second period and 13-7 in the third as East Knox rallied to tie the score at 34. Both teams scored eight in the fourth quarter, but Northmor was outscored 12-11 in the fourth.

Kooper Keen, Max Lower and Grant Bentley all finished with 14 points in the game, with Bentley hitting four times from three-point range in the contest.

Mount Gilead Indians

Mount Gilead couldn’t get untracked offensively against host Centerburg on Saturday in suffering a 65-29 loss.

The Trojans led by a 16-2 margin after the first quarter and continued to add to their lead throughout the game. It was 37-14 at halftime and 49-21 after three periods of play, as Centerburg went on to claim the win.

Matthew Bland’s eight points paced the Indians.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

