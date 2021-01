The Mount Gilead bowling teams split with Centerburg on Friday, with the girls’ team earning a 1469-1413 win. MG was paced by Mikayla Meyer rolling 283 over her two games.

The boys’ were topped by a 2084-1900 margin. Graham Sherbourne rolled a 382 series, while Dylan Farrell added 373 pins over his two games.

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

