Bowlers see action Wednesday

The Mount Gilead boys’ bowling team beat East Knox 1717-1462 on Wednesday.

The team was led by Graham Sherbourne, who shot 304 for his two games. Dylan Farrell (299), Wyatt Irwin (284) and William West (281) also all rolled both games.

Highland Scots

Highland split a bowling match with visiting Mount Vernon on Wednesday.

The girls’ team won by a 1798-1790 score. Paige Hicks had the overall high game of 189 and best series of 371. Other top Scot scores were from Camryn Taylor (178) and Elyssa Reigles (177).

The boys’ team lost a close 2133-2035 decision. They were led by Randy Cain, who had games of 190 and 176. Rusty Martin rolled a 184 game and James Blaney had a 179 showing.

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

