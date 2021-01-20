Mount Gilead bowlers start week with pair of matches

The Mount Gilead boys’ bowling team was defeated by Elgin on Monday by a 2042-1691 count.

MG was led by Dylan Farrell, who had a 186-205-391 series. He had both the top game and series on the night. Austin Layer added a 355 series over his two games.

Both Indian bowling teams competed against Centerburg Tuesday, with the girls winning and the boys being edged.

The Lady Indians claimed a 1421-1340 win over the Trojans. Ashleah Levings led all bowlers with a 285 series. Mikayla Meyer added a 277 series.

In the boys’ match, Centerburg claimed a 1902-1868 decision. Farrell had the match’s best series, rolling 413 over two games. Graham Sherbourne had the best game of the match with a 231 effort. He had a 389 series.

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS