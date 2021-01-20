Cardington edges Highland Tuesday night

On Tuesday, the Cardington boys’ basketball team traveled to Highland and held off the Scots to pick up a 59-54 win.

The Pirates held a slim lead after the first two quarters. It was 17-16 after the opening period and 29-27 at the half. Cardington got a bit of breathing room in the third, as they extended their lead to a 39-33 margin. Highland took a 21-20 advantage over the final eight minutes, but were unable to erase that deficit.

For Cardington, Trey Brininger led all scorers with 27 points, while both Zach Lester and Mason White contributed nine. Highland got 27 points from Jordan Bellamy, who hit eight three-pointers in the contest. Garrett Fitzpatrick added 11.

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

